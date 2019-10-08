Winners from Piper Jaffray's teenager spending survey

Piper Jaffray is out with its 38th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey. The read on Generation Z highlights discretionary spending trends and brand preferences from the age group that contributes ~$830B to U.S. retail sales.

Analyst Erinn Murphy says the survey indicated the lowest teen spending levels in eight years.

Females respondents said they spend a higher mix of their funds on eating out and footwear/apparel, while spending on handbags and cosmetics dropped off. Males indicated they are spending an even higher percentage of their funds on food than a year ago.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) gained market share once again and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) hit a new survey high as the 7th preferred apparel brand. Within footwear, Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) also achieved a new survey record as the 7th favorite footwear brand.

Preppy brands such as Vineyard Vines, Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and Sperry went down on the preference list, while athletic brands like Nike, Under Armour (NYSE:UA) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) rose.

In the restaurant category, Chick-fil-A was rated the top pick, while Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) kept a double-digit share.

Old-school snacks Lay's (NASDAQ:PEP) and Goldfish (NYSE:CPB) were rated surprisingly high by teens.

Video game spending rose to 9% of total wallet from 8% a year ago in a positive trend for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Other winners from the teen survey included Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

