Vodafone to shutter European stores in digital shift

Vodafone (VOD -0.5% ) will close more than 1,000 stores in Europe -- some 15% of its footprint on the continent -- as it works to digitize its operations with more customers buying online.

It will upgrade some 40% of the remaining stores as part of the transition, using data to inform its choices.

Expectations have changed due to customer service offered by the likes of Apple and Amazon.com, says CEO Nick Read: "If you believe that 40% of your transactions are going to be digital, then how does that impact why someone goes to a store? The journeys and the purpose of the store changes."

The company will continue opening stores in its home British market, however, with plans to open 24 franchise stores before the end of the year.