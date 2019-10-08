FDA OKs Clinuvel drug for patients with rare light sensitivity disorder

The FDA approves Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' (OTCPK:CLVLY) Scenesse (afamelanotide) to increase pain-free light exposure in adult patients who suffer from a rare inherited disorder called erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) who have a history of skin damage (phototoxic reactions) from exposure to light.

EPP is caused by genetic mutations leading to impaired activity of an enzyme called ferrochelatase that plays a key role in heme production, an important component of hemoglobin. Decreased ferrochelatase activity leads to the accumulation of a compound called protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) in the body. Light reaching the skin reacts with PPIX causing intense pain and changes to the skin (e.g., redness, thickening).

Afamelanotide induces the activity of a receptor called MC1-R which increases the production of a photo-protective type of melanin called eumelanin which reduces EPP patients' sensitivity to light. It is administered as an implant that is placed under the skin. It was approved in Europe in December 2014.