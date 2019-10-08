Leasing shows Boston office market may be near top

For the first time since the financial crisis, during Q3 tenants reduced their office and lab space in Boston, Cambridge and the suburbs, according to Aaron Jodka, who leads the research team at Colliers International Group's Boston office.

The only other times there have been Q/Q reductions in occupied space in all three markets have been during recessions or in the early stages of recovery, Jodka told Bloomberg.

"It's a potential red flag for the top of the real estate market in Boston," he said.

Meanwhile, 7M square feet of office construction are scheduled to be built from 2021 to 2023, the most for a three-year period since the late 1980s.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jeffrey Langbaum notes, though, that Boston is still one of the strongest officer markets in the U.S. and Colliers' data could be a blip.