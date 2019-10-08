Topgolf preps for IPO

Topgolf International is talking to investment banks about filing for an IPO in 2020, according to Reuters.

Sources indicate that the golfing center chain is looking for a valuation in the range of $1B including the debt load the company carries.

Topgolf plans to use the new capital to open more venues in the U.S., Britain, Mexico, Dubai and Canada. Currently, Topgolf has 52 U.S. locations and four international locations.