NextEra Partners upgraded, TerraForm Power downgraded at Barclays

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP +0.1% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $61 price target, raised from $52, at Barclays, as analyst Moses Sutton says NEP's underperformance relative to TerraForm Power (TERP -2% ) has become "a compelling opportunity."

Barclays believes NEP's price performance and relative yield, near-term growth prospects, the Meade pipeline acquisition, declining interest rates and industry tailwinds make the stock a choice purchase.

The NEP upgrade reflects relative performance, as the firm anticipates the yield spread between NEP and TERP will contract over the next three years and invert by 2023.

Barclays also downgrades TERP to Equal Weight with an $18 price target, as the stock remains one of the best long-term renewable investment options, so the firm explains its downgrade reflects recent outperformance impacting the next 12-18 months.

NEP's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bearish.