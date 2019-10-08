Sunrise chief charges forward with UPC deal plans

Sunrise Communications (OTCPK:SNMMF) CEO Olaf Swantee -- fighting with top shareholders for his company's deal to buy UPC Switzerland from Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) -- says the deal is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We will not have another possibility to drive consolidation in the Swiss market,” he says. "I don't have a Plan B."

That comes as 25% holder Freenet (OTC:FRTAY) still opposes the deal. Swantee says he won't convince them, and is focusing on other investors.

Shareholders are set to vote Oct. 23 on a capital increase of 2.8B Swiss francs to fund the deal.