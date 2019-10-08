Exxon hires Jefferies as it weighs U.K. North Sea exit - Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.3% ) has hired Jefferies as its advisor as the company considers options including a sale of its U.K. North Sea assets, Bloomberg reports.

XOM has held preliminary discussions with potential suitors ahead of a formal kickoff for a sale, which could fetch at least $2B, according to the report.

An exit from the U.K. would follow XOM's sale last month of stakes in Norwegian oil and natural gas fields last month for $4.5B, marking its exit from production in the country.