Time is now for Fed to boost security holdings, Powell says
Oct. 08, 2019 3:06 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The "time is now" for the Federal Reserve to increase its security holdings to "maintain an appropriate level of reserves," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in at speech at the National Association for Business Economics annual meeting in Denver.
- But don't call in quantitative easing, or QE.
- "I want to emphasize that growth of our balance sheet for reserve management purposes should in no way be confused with the large-scale asset purchase programs that we deployed after the financial crisis," Powell said.
- For "reserve purposes" refers to the spike in federal funds rate that occurred in mid-September when short-term borrowing among banks seized up as some banks failed to use their reserves to lend to other banks.
- The purchases of Treasury bills that the central bank is contemplating to resolve those issues shouldn't materially affect the stance of monetary policy, he said.
- As Powell has stated before the U.S. economic outlook is favorable, but there are risks to that outlook, mostly from global developments.
- The Fed has shifted its stance since late last year, cutting the federal funds rate by 50 basis points at its last two meetings.
- Look ahead, Powell emphasizes that the Fed will look to data to decide what to do next.
- "Policy is not on a preset course," he added. Still, "we will act as appropriate to support continued growth, a strong job market, and inflation moving back to our symmetric 2% objective."