More weakness ahead for land drillers, BAML says in batch of downgrades

Oct. 08, 2019 3:14 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), PTEN, NINE, FTSIHP, PTEN, NINE, FTSIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Helmerich & Payne (HP -1%) and Patterson-UTI (PTEN -0.2%) are downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Merrill Lynch, while Nine Energy Services (NINE -3.9%) and FTS International (FTSI -8.9%) are cut to Underperform from Neutral at the firm.
  • BAML analyst Chase Mulvehill says capital discipline and service efficiency gains from U.S. E&P companies are leading to intensifying weakness across the oilfield services sector, driving activity that has been even worse than his already cautious view.
  • Mulvehill also believes it as increasingly likely that 2020 will mark another year of spending contraction for U.S. explorers and producers.
  • For NINE and FTSI, Mulvehill also cites the companies' levered balance sheets.
  • HP's average Sell Side Rating and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Hold/Neutral.
