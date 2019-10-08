Ryman Hospitality closes $200M add-on notes offering

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP -0.5% ) completes the previously announced tack-on offering of $200M of 4.750% senior notes due 2027 in a private placement.

The new notes form a single class of securities with $500M of notes previously issued.

Aggregate net proceeds from the sale of additional notes are expected to be ~$199.5M.

Proceeds are expected to be used to repay part of the amounts outstanding under the company's revolving credit facility; any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

