FAA still not setting timetable for 737 MAX's return to service

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is continuing to review software changes to Boeing's (BA -0.1% ) grounded 737 MAX and has no firm completion date.

"Our first priority is safety, and we have set no time frame for when the work will be completed," the FAA says in a statement.

Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency says it is still assessing proposed changes to Boeing software and has not found anything that would undermine hopes for a coordinated return to service.

"We do not at this stage have any specific concerns... that would mean that we could not agree to a coordinated return to service," the EASA says.

WSJ reported earlier that European safety concerns and disagreements over software could prolong vetting of the changes and cause European regulators to withhold full support when the FAA ultimately clears the MAX for commercial flight.