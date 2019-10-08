Fed would look at yield curve control in a downturn, Powell says

"Short-term yield curve control is something that is worth looking into" as a way to stimulate the economy during a downturn, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a question-and-answer session after a speech in Denver today.

Such a tool would involve buying Treasurys at a specific maturity, or maturities, to move yields to a pre-determined level.

Generally, it's a targeted version of large-scale asset purchases that are intended to stimulating the economy.

In the case of a downturn, the central bank would first lower rates to near zero, employ forward guidance on rates, and use large-scale asset purchases, he said.

Negative rates are not something the Fed would likely use, he added.

