Fed's Evans says there could be reasons for another rate cut

Even though the U.S. consumer continues to benefit from a strong job market, business investment has been "a little bit on the weak side," said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at at an event at the Chicago Rotary Club.

"There could well be reasons to take out another insurance -- 25 basis points -- cut," he said.

"I could see it either way," he added.

Evans sees the direction of earnings as important, since that has implications on business fixed investment.

He sees U.S. economic growth at about 2.25% this year, then ~2% in 2020.

via Bloomberg First Word.

Evans is a voter on the FOMC this year.