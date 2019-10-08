Occidental starts up first solar farm to directly power oil operations

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -3.1% ) says it has opened the first solar farm to directly power its enhanced oil recovery operations in the Permian Basin.

The 120-acre, 16 MW Goldsmith solar farm near Odessa, Tex., is on the small side but it is big enough to power operations of the Goldsmith oil field.

OXY also says it signed a new 12-year power purchase agreement to buy solar power from another solar farm planned in west Texas that would open in 2021.

The company also says it is planning to build the first "direct air capture" plant in the Permian Basin, to suck carbon dioxide out of the sky and inject it into the ground to aid in oil production.

"As the top producer in the Permian, we are focusing many of our low-carbon investments and projects in the region with the goal of becoming the leader in producing lower-carbon energy," OXY says.