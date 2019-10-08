Levi Strauss +2% after earnings beat

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reports global wholesale business increased 2% in constant currency during Q3, despite the company facing what it expects will be the "toughest comparison of the year" for the U.S. wholesale business.

Gross margin came in at 53% of sales vs. 53.5% consensus and down 20 bps from a year ago.

Looking ahead, Levi Strauss says it anticipates strong performance in international, direct-to-consumer, women's and tops and improved comparisons for U.S. wholesale. Levi Strauss affirms 2019 expectations for revenue growth of 5.5% to 6.0% and flat gross margin compared to a year ago.

Shares of LEVI are up 1.55% AH.

Previously: Levi Strauss EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 8)