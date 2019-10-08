Twitter says personal info may have been used for ad reasons

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) says it recently found that some personal information may have been used for ad purposes.

"We recently discovered that when you provided an email address or phone number for safety or security purposes (for example, two-factor authentication) this data may have inadvertently been used for advertising purposes," the company says.

Specifically, that involves its Tailored Audiences system (a product allowing advertisers to target ads based on their own marketing lists) and Partner Audiences (the same features to target ads to audiences provided by third-party partners).

"We cannot say with certainty how many people were impacted by this, but in an effort to be transparent, we wanted to make everyone aware. No personal data was ever shared externally with our partners or any other third parties," Twitter says.

As of Sept. 17, the company is no longer using that information for advertising, it says.