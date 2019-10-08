Oil firms will adapt to slowing oil demand, Total CEO says

Integrated energy companies such as Total (NYSE:TOT) will not become "dinosaurs" in the transition from fossil fuels, and will adapt to slowing oil demand, investing in natural gas, liquefied natural gas, electricity and renewables alongside low-cost oil, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said today at the Oil and Money conference in London.

Pouyanne noted TOT's plans to double its liquefied natural gas production by 2025 to 800K boe/day and to supply 25% of global LNG output, making the company the world's second biggest LNG producer, as well as plans to double the number of its electricity customers to 8M by 2025.

The narrative around climate change is changing the oil and gas sector "at a pace I would not have anticipated one year ago," the CEO said, but it is not a pragmatic solution to get rid of all fossil fuels by 2040 since oil and gas companies will need to continue to "deliver cheap reliable energy."

"People see us as fossil fuels and say that everything should disappear, but not all fossil fuels are equal," Pouyanne said, calling for more opposition to coal investment and deforestation rather than targeting the entire industry.

Separately, TOT says it has started construction of its third solar power plant in Japan, the Miyagi Osato Solar Park, planned for a peak capacity of 52 MW.