Oracle to hire 2,000 in cloud computing push

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will hire some 2,000 employees to make up lost ground in cloud computing, one of the most hotly contested areas of expansion for tech giants.

Rivals including Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have seen strong sales gains, while enterprise companies like Oracle and IBM have fallen behind -- and they argue that there's plenty of business to compete for, with only 20% of enterprise computing in the cloud so far.

Oracle will add roles in software development, cloud operations and business operations at its locations in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay area, India, and in new data centers.

It's also shifting jobs internally toward cloud computing, JMP analyst Patrick Walravens notes.