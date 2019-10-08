Stocks add to losses after U.S. moves to impose Chinese visa restrictions

Stocks fell sharply amid fading hopes for the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks, surrendering an afternoon rebound after Fed Chairman Powell said the central bank plans to expand its balance sheet.

The latest ramp-up in tensions began late yesterday when the Commerce Department added 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist, citing their role in the Chinese government's repression of Muslim minorities.

The State Department followed up this afternoon by saying it would impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials linked to the repression, a move that accelerated market declines.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower, with nine sliding at least 1%, led by the financials (-2%) and information technology (-1.8%) groups.

U.S. Treasury prices ended a volatile session on a higher note around growth concerns and an unexpected decline in producer prices for September, with the two-year yield shedding 4 bps to 1.42% and the 10-year yield dropping 2 bps to 1.54%.

WTI November crude oil slipped 0.2% to settle at $52.63/bbl.