James River notifies largest customer of early cancellation

James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) will cancel all insurance policies to its largest customer, Rasier LLC and its affiliates, effective Dec. 31, 2019 because the account didn't meet its expectations for profitability.

All insurance policies related to this customer are included in the Company’s commercial auto line of business within its Excess and Surplus Lines segment, and a majority of the insurance policies were due to expire on February 29, 2020.

The company also announces two key items that will affect its Q3 results:

Pretax, adverse development of $55M-$60M, net of reinsurance recoveries and reinstatement premiums; these losses are primarily related to its commercial auto line of business within its Excess and Surplus Lines segment for the 2016 and 2017 underwriting years. Less than $10M of the losses relate to prior underwriting years in its Casualty Reinsurance segment.

Growth of 72% in its Core (non-commercial auto) Excess and Surplus Lines gross written premium vs. year-ago quarter.