U.S. Steel CFO to resign, succeeded by Breves; to enhance operating model

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says CFO Kevin Bradley plans to resign effective Nov. 4, to be replaced by Christine Breves, and says it is implementing an enhanced operating model and organizational structure to accelerate its strategic transformation.

The company says the initiatives reduce costs and more closely align its corporate structure with previously announced strategic investments in advanced manufacturing, including the recent purchase of a minority interest in Big River Steel.

Breves joined U. S. Steel in 2013 following 14 years at Alcoa; Bradley joined the company in July 2017 as Executive VP and CFO after spending 11 years at Terex Corp.