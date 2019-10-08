U.S. crude supply rose 4.1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 4.13M barrels of oil for the week ending Oct. 4, following a 5.92M-barrel draw in the previous week.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rising by 2.4M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 5.94M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 4M barrels, while Cushing inventories show a build of 1.24M barrels.

November WTI crude edges lower after the report, recently at $52.42/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $52.63/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX