PTAB grants Snap review of BlackBerry patent

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has granted a petition from Snap (NYSE:SNAP) for an inter partes review of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) patent 8,301,713.

That shows Snap has demonstrated a reasonable likelihood that the claims challenged are unpatentable.

That same patent is subject to an IPR from petitioners Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

The patent abstract addresses "An improved handheld electronic device and an associated method are provided in which time data regarding certain aspects of a messaging conversation on a handheld electronic device are made available to a user."