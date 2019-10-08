PG&E to shut power for 800K customers due to wildfire risk

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it expects to proactively turn off power to nearly 800K customers starting shortly after midnight on Wednesday, as severe winds are expected to hit northern and central California, increasing the risk that its equipment could start fires.

Outages could last for multiple days and cover parts of 34 of California’s 58 counties, PG&E says.

While the outages likely will hit hardest in rural areas such as the Sierra Nevada foothills and California's wine country, they could also affect the San Francisco Bay Area, including portions of Oakland, Berkeley and San Jose.

"It's absolutely unprecedented," says a Sonoma County spokesperson, as officials say they are bracing for nearly half of the area's 500K residents to potentially lose power, darkening large parts of Santa Rosa, Petaluma and other major cities in the area north of San Francisco.

The state's other large utilities, Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) and San Diego Gas & Electric (NYSE:SRE), also have plans in place to shut off electricity elsewhere in the state to reduce wildfire risk.