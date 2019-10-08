J&J must pay $8B in Risperdal case, jury says

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) -1.9% after-hours following a Philadelphia jury ruling that it must pay $8B billion in punitive damages to a man who previously won $680K over his claims that it failed to warn that men using its Risperdal anti-psychotic drug could grow breasts.

The Philadelphia verdict is the first case in which a Pennsylvania jury was able to consider awarding punitive damages in one of thousands of Risperdal cases pending in the state.

If the track record for similarly large punitive damage awards holds up, this award likely will be reduced on the grounds that it violates due process.