Topgolf value could be $5B-plus - KeyBanc

Topgolf could be worth more than $5B as it considers an initial public offering, KeyBanc says in a new note after talking with investors.

That's in the bull case, the bank says, observing that estimates of up to $1B valuation are "very far off the mark," vs. the bank's own estimate of about $3.5B.

The note follows reports that the golf center chain is talking to banks about a 2020 filing.