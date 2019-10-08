Topgolf value could be $5B-plus - KeyBanc

Topgolf could be worth more than $5B as it considers an initial public offering, KeyBanc says in a new note after talking with investors.
That's in the bull case, the bank says, observing that estimates of up to $1B valuation are "very far off the mark," vs. the bank's own estimate of about $3.5B.
The note follows reports that the golf center chain is talking to banks about a 2020 filing.
Callaway (NYSE:ELY), which has about a 14% stake in Topgolf, is up 4.2% after hours (following a regular-session gain of 1.5%).
