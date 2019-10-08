Gas producers slammed as supply glut drives down prices

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) futures remain weak, settling -0.7% to $2.288/MMBtu in today's trade, as a supply glut has dragged down prices by 30% from year-ago levels.

"It is going to take a cold winter and more exports to keep natural gas prices out of the cellar," says RBN Energy's Rusty Braziel, chief executive of RBN Energy, and Tudor Pickering Holt analysts recently warned that nat gas might fall below $2/MMBtu before prices hit a floor.

Gas producers, particularly those that drill in Appalachia - the U.S.'s most prolific gas field - are facing an existential dilemma: If they slow production, they risk ceding market share to rivals in other parts of the country for whom natural gas is a byproduct of oil drilling, but if they do not slow down, they will continue to swamp the market and risk pushing prices even lower.

U.S. production rose to a record 37T cf last year, and the Energy Information Administration forecasts dry natural gas production will average 91.6B cf/day in 2019, 10% higher than the 2018 average.

Shares of Range Resources (RRC -8.3% ), Antero Resources (AR -7.9% ), EQT Corp. (EQT -5.1% ) and Gulfport Energy (GPOR -4.1% ) have all lost more than half of their stock market value this year.

