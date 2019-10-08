GM has suffered 165K vehicles in lost production from strike, analysts say

Auto industry analysts say the strike by auto workers at General Motors (NYSE:GM), which has entered its fourth week, has cost production of 165K cars and trucks and passed the point where the GM can make up lost volume.

Fifteen of GM's 18 North American assembly plants have been shut down by the strike, including everything in the U.S. and one plant each in Mexico and Canada, according to LMC Automotive's Bill Rinna, adding "it may still take up to a week to get the parts pipeline going again [once the strike ends]. So we are likely looking at a loss of well over 200,000 vehicles."

Much of that production cannot be made up, especially at factories that make popular pickup trucks and large SUVs that already were on three shifts per day before the strike, says Kristin Dziczek of the Center for Automotive Research.

75K employees of auto parts suppliers have been either temporarily laid off or have seen their wages shrink due to the slump in demand from GM, according to the Anderson Economic Group consulting firm.

GM's share price has lost 9% since the strike began on Sept. 16, chopping more than $4B from the stock's market cap.