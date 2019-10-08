WeWork to cut third of tech employees - report

WeWork (WE) will cut loose a third of its technology employees, The Information reports, from layoffs and selling businesses as the company looks to recover from a pulled IPO.

It will shed some 500 of the approximately 1,500 engineers, product managers and data scientists it employs in the tech division, according to the report.

About 350 cuts would come from its main corporate division, while another 150 would come from cutting loose recent acquisitions such as Teem and SpaceIQ, it says.