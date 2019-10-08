Siemens eyes massive hydrogen export project in Australia

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -1.5% ) says it is partnering with Hydrogen Renewables Australia to build a 5K MW combined solar and wind farm in Western Australia that will produce renewable hydrogen for potential export to Asia.

The companies expect to spend A$10B (US$6.75B) and six years to scale up the project to enable exports to Japan and South Korea, ramping up to full capacity by 2028, when it could be supplying as much as 10% of Asia's hydrogen demand.

"Australia has potential like no other country in the world for hydrogen production and export, as long as we act upon the opportunity quickly," says Siemens Australia Pacific CEO Jeff Connolly.