BHP to increasingly consider 'social value' in business planning

BHP (BHP -0.7% ) says it will step up efforts to reassure investors that it is committed not only to protecting the environment but to ensure its operations "deliver social value."

"In order to deliver financial value, you have to deliver social value. The two are completely intertwined," says BHP's chief external affairs officer Geoff Healy, adding the company is moving from a position of keeping a social license to creating value to the communities involved and affected by its operations.

BHP says it will add a social value assessment to the five-year business plans at all operations, which will be linked to the company-wide scorecard that determines employee bonuses and thus embed the aspect in the company's business model.

BHP's latest move follows recent steps taken to become an environmentally friendly company, including carbon capture and storage and other innovations such as direct air capture.