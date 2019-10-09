Goldman sets up emergency trading floor in a WeWork space - FT

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has set up a disaster recovery trading floor in a WeWork (WE) space in central London to allow the bank to continue operating in the event of a major disaster, the Financial Times reports.

The U.S.-based bank, which advised the shared-office space provider during its failed initial public offering process earlier this year, is renting the space to replace an existing site on Paternoster Square near the London Stock Exchange.

The trading floor will be operational by the end of the year.

The new trading floor is a "near-site business continuity location," where Goldman's most critical London traders could quickly relocate if an emergency affected its new £1.2B European headquarters at nearby Plumtree Court.

Meanwhile, WeWork is in talks to lease Goldman's former headquarters on Fleet Street, which is owned by an overseas investor, FT says.