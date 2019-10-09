Several U.K. cabinet members poised to resign - The Times

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a rebellion in his cabinet, as a group of ministers are poised to quit due to concerns that he's leading the country towards a no-deal Brexit, The Times newspaper reports, citing an unnamed cabinet member.

British Minister for Northern Ireland Julian Smith, Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, and Health Minister Matt Hancock are on a "resignation watch list," according to the newspaper.

Ministers at a cabinet meeting raised concerns about the "grave" risk of direct rule returning to Northern Ireland and about Johnson's top adviser, Dominic Cummings.

The British pound is down 0.1% against the euro.

