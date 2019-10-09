Stock futures rise amid U.S.-China trade uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures rise as investors consider potential headwinds ahead of trade talks between the world's two largest economies.
The Nasdaq up 0.4%, S&P +0.4% and the Dow +0.3%.
The 10-year Treasury ticks down, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 1.54%.
Crude oil slips 0.4% to $52.42 per barrel; gold rises 0.6% to $1,512.60 per ounce.
Asian stocks dropped the most in a week as the U.S.-China dispute over trade and foreign policy continues to escalate.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7% and Japan's Nikkei 300 Index sank 0.3%.
In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rises 0.2%, U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index gains 0.3%, Germany's DAX advances 0.5%.
On tap today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at an event in Kansas City.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox