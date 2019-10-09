Stock futures rise amid U.S.-China trade uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures rise as investors consider potential headwinds ahead of trade talks between the world's two largest economies.

The Nasdaq up 0.4% , S&P +0.4% and the Dow +0.3% .

The 10-year Treasury ticks down, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 1.54%.

Crude oil slips 0.4% to $52.42 per barrel; gold rises 0.6% to $1,512.60 per ounce.

Asian stocks dropped the most in a week as the U.S.-China dispute over trade and foreign policy continues to escalate.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6% .

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7% and Japan's Nikkei 300 Index sank 0.3% .

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rises 0.2% , U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index gains 0.3% , Germany's DAX advances 0.5% .

On tap today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at an event in Kansas City.