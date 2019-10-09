Saudi Aramco sees full oil production capacity by end of November

Saudi Arabia will recover its full oil production by the end of November, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) CEO Amin Nasser said at the Oil & Money Conference in London today.

Aramco's maximum production capacity is 12M barrels per day, though the kingdom has been pumping significantly less that that under its agreement with OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

Still, the CEO of the world's largest oil company said he's concerned about the "absence of international resolve" against the perpetrators of the Sept. 14 drone attacks on Aramco facilities that forced the oil producer to shut down half of its production.

“An absence of international resolve to take concrete action may embolden the attackers and indeed put the world’s energy security at greater risk,” Nasser said.

