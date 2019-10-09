MHHC Enterprises announces strong Q3 growth

MHHC Enterprise (OTCPK:MHHC) reports adjusted revenues for Q3 grew 38% to ~$126.612K.

The company witnessed solid growth in warranty service products offered through wholly owned subsidiary MHHC Warranty and Services, Inc., as its sales and services have now expanded to over 35 states and is anticipated to grow revenues even higher throughout the 4Q19.

Operating income increased over 100% Y/Y for the quarter.

Additional implementation of new strategic partnerships and expanded product offerings will continue to grow revenues through 2020 as well.