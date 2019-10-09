DBV Tech down 7% premarket on pricing global equity offering

  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) has priced its global offering of (i) 7,914,622 ordinary shares (15,829,244 ADSs) in U.S., Canada and countries outside Europe at $6.59/ADS (ii) a private placement of 1,569,444 ordinary shares in Europe (including France) at €12.04/ordinary share.
  • The expected gross proceeds are ~$125M (~€114M).
  • Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,368,667 ordinary shares (2,737,334 ADSs) (the “Option”).
  • Net proceeds will be used for commercialization of Viaskin Peanut, for development of other product candidates and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is October 11.
  • In connection with the global offering, the Company also entered into a lock-up agreement with the underwriters, which restrict the sale of securities for a period of 90 days following the pricing date.
  • The Option may be exercised at any time in whole or in part on or before November 7, 2019.
  • Shares are down 7% premarket.
