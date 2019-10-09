Viela Bio inks deal with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to develop inebilizumab in Asia

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) collaborates with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (OTCPK:MTZPY) to develop and commercialize inebilizumab – Viela’s humanized anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody in nine Asia regions for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, as well as other potential future indications.

Under the terms of collaboration, Viela will receive an up-front licensing fee of $30M as well as additional milestone payments and payments based, in part, on sales revenue.

MTPC will be responsible for development and commercialization of inebilizumab in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan.