Exxon considering sale of Malaysian offshore assets - Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is working with advisors on a potential sale of its offshore Malaysia upstream assets which could raise $2B-$3B, Bloomberg reports.

XOM has started sounding out potential bidders, which could include other major energy companies with an interest in the region, according to the report.

The report follows XOM's $4.5B sale last month of its Norwegian oil and gas assets as part of its plans to divest ~$15B in non-strategic assets by 2021.

In Asia, XOM likely will seek to exit projects worth a combined $5B in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia.