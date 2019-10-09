NBA spat in China worsens

The NBA canceled a press event in China that was scheduled to take place before a preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai.

The action follows NBA Commissioner Adam Silver being more outspoken yesterday about defending the free rights speech of Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey in supporting the protesters in Hong Kong.

The NBA is extremely popular in China and accounts for almost 10% of the league's revenue. That exposure helps shoe brands Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA).