Yuan gains as China open to partial trade deal with U.S.

Offshore Chinese yuan strengthens 0.4% to 7.1335 per U.S. dollar after a Chinese official told Bloomberg that China is still open to a partial trade deal with the U.S.

Negotiators heading to Washington for the next round of trade talks aren't optimistic about reaching a broad agreement that would settle the trade war for good. But they would accept a narrower deal if no more tariffs are imposed on Chinese goods, the official said.

Two more rounds of tariffs are set to take effect this month and in December.

China would offer non-core concessions such as agricultural product purchases without giving in on major sticking points.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration had discussed offering a limited deal that would delay or roll back some U.S. tariffs for Chinese commitments on intellectual property and agricultural purchases.

Direxion FTSE China Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:YINN) jumps 4.2% in premarket trading.

