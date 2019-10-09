GM labor talks down to core issue of wages

Negotiations between General Motors (NYSE:GM) and the UAW have narrowed down to discussions on wages, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The union wants GM to offer more guaranteed wage increases locked into the next four-year labor contact, while the automaker prefers to give workers more pay in the form of lump-sum bonuses so it can tie wages to sales levels. The labor contract that recently expired was a combination of the two (wage increase in the first and third year, lump sum payments in the second and fourth year).