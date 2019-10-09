Rosenblatt trims Netflix price target amid intense competition

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan cuts price target for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to $265 from $330, saying the video-streaming company faces "unprecedented" competition, including Apple and Walt Disney.

Compares with average price target of $377.

McTernan sees Netflix missing expectations for subscriber growth in Q4; also sees "adverse impacts on content spend and pricing power, impacting FCF generation and revenue growth."

The analyst rates the stock neutral -- "shift in market sentiment has turned Netflix into a show-me story," McTernan writes.

NFLX +0.2% in premarket trading.

Quant rating is Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Outperform (21 Buy, 8 Outperform, 10 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).

In the past six months, Netflix has declined 25% vs. communication sector median performance of -12%.