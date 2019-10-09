James River Group -9.1% after dumping Uber business

James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) slides 9.1% in premarket trading after disclosing that it will cancel all policies issued to Rasier, Uber's commercial auto business and JRVR's largest customer.

As a result, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cuts recommendation on James River Group to hold from buy and price target to $40 from $55, citing "new assumptions regarding core profitability."

The news raises "concern about their future trajectory," writes analyst Mark Hughes.

B. Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner cuts JRVR to sell from neutral and trims price target to $40 from $45, saying "concern around reserve adequacy is likely to remain an overhang on shares given the termination of the Uber relationship."

Quant rating is Bullish; before the actions, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (1 Buy, 1 Outperform, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).