TimkenSteel boss Timken departs; Dunlap named interim chief

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) says Tim Timken is stepping down as CEO, President and Chairman, effective immediately; no explanation is provided, but the company's shares have lost more than half their value in the past year.

Current lead director John Reilly is named Chairman, and Terry Dunlap is appointed interim President and CEO.

Timken was Chairman, CEO and President since TimkenSteel was spun off from The Timken Co. in 2014; he joined the company's steel business in 1992.

Dunlap has been a director at the company since 2015 and has served on the audit committee and compensation committee; he spent 31 years with Allegheny Technologies.