Akamai acquisition to boost security portfolio

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) agrees to acquire ChamelonX, an Israel-based company with technology designed to protect websites from credit card skimming and user credential theft via malicious or compromised third-party scripts.

ChameleonX's team and technical approach are expected to accelerate Akamai's ability to detect and block data theft attacks, which are perpetrated by injecting malicious code into the user's browser.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"ChameleonX technology detects this type of attack in its early phases and stops it before significant damage is done to the individual or the business," said ChameleonX CEO and co-founder Maor Hod.