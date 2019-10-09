Tech Data partners with Akamai for IT security

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) teams up with Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to offer security and performance services customized for clients' IT security needs as businesses evolve.

It's Akamai's first partnership with a technology distributor and adds a defense-in-depth approach to Tech Data's security portfolio.

Tech Data customers in the U.S. and Canada can use any of three three Akamai packages -- web application firewall protection; accelerated performance of web and mobile applications; enterprise traffic protection and remote application access.

All services provided are cloud- and hosting-provider-agnostic, include a 100% uptime guarantee, and integrate without significant changes to infrastructure and software at the end-user site.