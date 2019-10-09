IntelGenx mid-stage study of montelukast in Alzheimer's to continue as planned

Based on positive data from the first interim safety analysis, IntelGenx's (OTCQX:IGXT) Phase 2a clinical trial, BUENA, evaluating Montelukast VersaFilm in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease will continue unchanged.

The safety data were based on 25 subjects, 13 of which had completed 26 weeks of treatment.

The primary efficacy endpoint is Global Neuropsychological Test Battery (NTB) composite score at week 26 compared to placebo. The estimated primary completion date is July 2020.

The study is currently being conducted in Canada but it is considering adding sites in the U.S.

The company says it is repositioning montelukast as a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases by reformulating it into an oral film-based product. It was approved in the U.S. in 1997 in a tablet formulation (Merck's Singulair) to treat asthma and allergic rhinitis.