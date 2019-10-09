Fannie, Freddie gets upgrade by KBW on recap optimism

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts led by Bose George upgrade Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) to market perform from underperform as they expect a positive resolution as the government-sponsored enterprises move toward recapitalization.

Key issues that still need to be addressed are finalizing capital standards, setting the size of a commitment fee, and resolving issue of qualified mortgage patch, the analysts write.

Says positive outcome largely depends on Trump administration remaining in power.

Quant rating for Freddie is Neutral and for Fannie is Neutral.

Previously: FHFA seeks adviser for Fannie, Freddie restructuring (Oct. 4)